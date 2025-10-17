The girls delighted after their win against Bluebirds in the Crawley League in their new dresses

The U18 Aztec netball team say they are delighted to have been sponsored by Horsham company Boss Controls Ltd.

Celebrating 15 years in business, Boss Controls Managing Director Mark Berwick said “ We are keen to support women in sport and are delighted to be able to help provide these local girls with new netball kit.”

The girls compete in the Crawley Wednesday Winter League and were able to wear their new dresses for the start of the season.

Coach Diane Edwards said: “We are so grateful to Boss Controls Ltd for providing the girls with netball dresses - they now feel like a proper netball team and it has given them a boost in confidence with has resulted in some great results.”

The Aztec team - left to right Tasha, Jess, Anya, Aimee, Ines, Edie, Immy and Daisy

