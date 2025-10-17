New Sponsorship for Horsham Netball Team
Celebrating 15 years in business, Boss Controls Managing Director Mark Berwick said “ We are keen to support women in sport and are delighted to be able to help provide these local girls with new netball kit”.
The girls compete in the Crawley Wednesday Winter League and were able to wear their new dresses for the start of the season.
Coach Diane Edwards said” We are so grateful to Boss Controls Ltd for providing the girls with netball dresses - they now feel like a proper netball team and it has given them a boost in confidence with has resulted in some great results. “