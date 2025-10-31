It is just over 40 years since the original 12 founding members formed Chichester Runners & AC – and even then there was a vision that one day Chichester would have a running track where runners, particularly juniors, could safely train to the very highest level all year round.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To this end, the club have, since their inception, been saving any residual profits into a track fund while they explored possible arrangements for developing a track.

For the past 10 years the club have been based at Chichester College, and it has been a natural extension of this arrangement to join forces with the college to develop a 300m training and sprint track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unusual shape of the track is a response to the site constraints and combines the long-swept bend of a standard 400m track with two banked bends that would be found on an indoor track, thereby allowing athletes to power around at top speed.

L to R: Rob Wiggins – Previous Chi Runners committee member and initiator of the Track Project; Phil Baker – club trustee & president; Peter Sullivan – Trustee & Treasurer; Mark Forder - College Director of Commercial Services; Helen Loftus – Principal of Chichester College; Rob Kay - Director of Estates; Will Stisted – Glanvilles LLP; Darren Edwards - Glanvilles LLP; Gareth Maddern- Glanvilles LLP; Jim Garland – club Trustee & Chairman

The configuration has been enthusiastically welcomed by England Athletics’ technical committee, as it is in line with World Athletics relaxation of the shape and format of running tracks outside of 400m oval tracks.

In addition to the main 300m track the development incudes 60m sprint lanes and an area for high jump. In future they hope to add long jump as well.

Fundamental to arriving at this point is the club’s partnership with Chichester College, who will be managing the track and using it during college hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their team have been, and continue to be, hugely supportive of our endeavours and share our excitement in realising this development.

An aerial view of the new track at the college

On the legal side, we are indebted to Glanvilles LLP, particularly Darren Edwards, Gareth Madden and Will Stisted, for dealing with the bespoke contractual agreements necessary in such a project. Likewise, we are similarly indebted to Phil Faulkner of Archibald Shaw for providing engineering services.

The total cost of the track and levelling the internal football pitch is £340k. Approximately 50% of the funding is from the fund built up over the years by the club, and more recent specific donations by club members and the wider community.

Chichester District Council have also been very generous, with grants totalling just over £100k, and the balance of the cost is covered by grants from the Woodger Trust, England Athletics, Sussex AA and Bognor Regis AC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the club have the funds to meet construction commitments for the track, fundraising continues as there is equipment (hurdles etc) to be purchased, as well as a container for storage. Details of track sponsorship can be found at www.chichester-runners.org.uk/metre

Work commenced on site late September, and the track should be complete, up to and including the bitumen sub-base, by the end of November.

There will be a pause before the synthetic topping can be installed when the weather improves in the spring. In the meantime, runners will be able to use the track, – but not with spikes.

Once complete, the track will be a facility for use by all. Bookings will be managed by the college and it is envisioned that outside of college and club use, the track will be used by schools and other groups who would benefit from a safe environment in which to try or improve running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the long term, we hope it will provide opportunities for athletes to achieve their potential, whatever their age or level, without the need for costly and time consuming trips to either Portsmouth or Worthing tracks.

In so doing we are creating a facility that will promote well being and fitness throughout the city and surrounding areas.