New women’s rugby team at planned at Haywards Heath in World Cup year

Haywards Heath Rugby Club are delivering on their ambition to develop a new women’s rugby team at Whitemans Green following the successful opening of the new clubhouse at the end of last year.

The new facilities include a physio suite, six changing rooms allowing women to enjoy the same facilities as men even when playing at the same time, a busy social bar with multiple TV screens showing live sport, an all day menu from Boondocks Kitchen and popular function room – providing both men and women rugby players and supporters with the environment for rugby to thrive.

On Wednesday (30 July) at 8pm HHRFC are hosting a free barbecue for any women age 18+ interested in taking up the game to come and find out more. There is no need to book - just turn up and make new friends.

Heath have been running free strength and conditioning sessions for a group of over 60 women all summer and this will continue until September, alongside specific women’s rugby training sessions scheduled to start on Thursday 7 August from 7pm to 8pm at Whitemans Green. No previous rugby experience is necessary and the women’s squad will be coached by qualified level 2 coaches with an emphasis on fun for all levels.

On Thursday 14 August there will be a meeting in the clubhouse after the women’s training session to discuss plans for the future, with complimentary food provided.

There is already a small but growing group of women signed up to play rugby but the club want to be as inclusive as possible and is welcoming anyone with an interest in playing to come and find out more. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup taking place in England this year, including games in Sussex, there has never been a better time to get involved with this fast-growing women’s sport.

At the same time HHRFC are welcoming new and returning players to their men’s squads - 1st XV, Rams and Vets - with pre-season training taking place every Tuesday and Thursday during August.

There is a growing group of players that left Heath for various reasons over the past few seasons now returning and the club are keen to bring new blood into the wider group of players at all levels, so any men age 18+ (or Colts age 16+) wanting to train with the squad and get fit this summer, drop by Whitemans Green on a Tuesday or Thursday at 7pm to meet coaches and chat – or email [email protected] .