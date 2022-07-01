Nigel runs 105 miles in 25 hours - for a cause close to his heart

That’s what Steyning resident Nigel Tweed did – covering 105 miles in under 25 hours (24:43:51).

Running to raise money for PAN PANDAS UK, a charity close to his heart, Nigel, 41 undertook his challenge at Wasing Park, Reading as part of the Endure24 event.

Starting at midday Saturday, Nigel ran through the night and into the next day, completing the five-mile course a total of 21 times, finishing eighth.

Nigel and Samara

His intense training schedule involved numerous weeks where he ran more than 100 miles. Even supporting his beloved Liverpool in their pursuit of the quadruple took a back seat – as did alcohol, having had his last pint on New Year’s Eve. Steyning Cricket Club, where he is a regular, can now expect a jump in profits.

Training included a day where he would do a 10k run starting every three hours for a 24-hour period, during which he covered 80k. Regular runs of more than 30 miles were part of his preparation.

"There aren’t any training guides for a challenge like this, so my plan was just to wing it,” he said.

When not running around Sussex, Nigel can be found doing his day job. Known as The Tool Squirrel, he buys and sells vintage tools and memorabilia. He had to juggle work, training and home life but the sacrifices he made were a “token of respect to the incredibly resilient group who suffer from pans and pandas’.

Nigel Tweed gets through the miles

He described crossing the finishing line ‘in floods of tears’ but was so drained he didn’t really have any tears to shed.

Nigel has already smashed his £2k fundraising target but wants to net more.

The charity PANS PANDAS UK, who Nigel is raising money for, has been of great support to his wife, Samara, who has been suffering from the little-known condition for the past 18 years.