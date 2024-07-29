Nip and tuck as Billingshurst head for the semi-final
Pagham 40, Billingshurst 48
The quarter-final of the Holbrook Cup saw Billingshurst drawn against Pagham away from home. In what turned out to be a bit of a nail bitter with the outcome pointing to an extra end to be played to resolve the match.
After five ends it looked like the visitors had it in the bag with a good lead of eight shots, however the home side would have none of it, so by the halfway stage Billingshurst were only three shots ahead.
With only three ends to play the scores were level, how was going to play out and whose nerves with give first. It was the away side that came out on top winning by a margin of eight.
Billingshurst will now play away at Bognor in the semi-final in a repeat of the 2023 final.
