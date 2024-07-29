Nip and tuck as Billingshurst head for the semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billingshurst 30, Stedham 63

With many regular club match players unavailable to play in this game it was a chance for other members of the club to shine, some playing up from their normal positions. A very good Stedham team are very difficult to beat at the best of times, so it was quite a valiant effort

Pagham 40, Billingshurst 48

The quarter-final of the Holbrook Cup saw Billingshurst drawn against Pagham away from home. In what turned out to be a bit of a nail bitter with the outcome pointing to an extra end to be played to resolve the match.

After five ends it looked like the visitors had it in the bag with a good lead of eight shots, however the home side would have none of it, so by the halfway stage Billingshurst were only three shots ahead.

With only three ends to play the scores were level, how was going to play out and whose nerves with give first. It was the away side that came out on top winning by a margin of eight.