No horsing around for Eastbourne at Ardingly Cross Country

With slight drizzle, little wind and very long grass underfoot, more than 500 competitors completed the third Sussex Cross Country event of the season at Ardingly.

In the U11 girls’ race, Eastbourne’s Emily Petrova was first over the line for the team (13th) with Olivia Massey-Perlaki (20th) continuing their fine form over the showground course to take top 20 places, with team mate Ella Baxter (28th) showing great promise.

Returning from injury, Ada Messer (31st) ran a solid race alongside a determined Imogen Myers (33rd) and Elsie Smith (39th).

Aidian Wai took 7th place in the U11 boys’ race, proudly wearing both his Rovers vest and the biggest smile of the day. Dylan Fox (29th) and league newcomer Rio Ducille (39th) were cheered on by a large crowd of older Rovers and their parents as they crossed the line.

Byron Roberts - 1st - Under 15 boys race

Unfortunately, some runners took a wrong turn in two places meaning results were made void. The Bexhill fixture on January 4 will now double up as a championship for this group as well as providing a fourth opportunity to decide individual standings.

The under-15 boys displayed a club masterclass. Finishing in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 10th, 14th, the A team placed 1st and the B team 3rd, truly impressive running by the squad. Byron Roberts was individually victorious, followed by George Armstrong-Smith, Fin Lumber-Fry, Ben Wright, Jonah Messer, Adam Meyer, Archie Franklin and Joshua Webster.

For the under-17 girls, Raya Petrova ran bravely among the tough competition placing 3rd, with team-mates Freda Pearce 5th and Katherine Brown running strongly yet again (13th).

Fintan Pearce again had a superb run placing 3rd U20, his season continuing to go from strength to strength.

Freda Pearce - 5th - Under 17 girls race

Rovers’ senior men were second in division two with Fintan Pearce (10th), Patrick Marsden (30th) , Stuart Pelling (42nd) and Richard Davis (53rd) doing well. The men's 35-50 team were 3rd in their category.

Eastbourne had three under-13 girls: Grace Luford Brown, Georgia Lennard and Poppy Charlwood in 25th, 27th and 32nd, 9th team, only seven points behind Lewes in 6th.

Evie Lennard is working her way back up the placings with 12th in the under-15 girls’ race. Thomas Petherick took 9th in the under-17 boys’ race.

Eastbourne’s senior ladies ran well over the 5k course with Becci Holdaway (3rd V40), Flick Webster (8th V45), Jennifer Brown (2nd V50), Liz Lumber (2nd V55). Eastbourne women’s team are placed 1st in division two.

Rovers are now making their preparations for the Sussex Cross Country Championships at Bexhill on Saturday, January 4.