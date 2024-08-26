Non-competitive running events draw big entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Runners’ annual Elaine Williams Women’s Fun Run in Alexandra Park drew a field of 65 runners. The non-competitive event was conceived to encourage women of all abilities to participate, and is traditionally marshalled by the men of the club

Coming home first for a second year in a row – but definitely not racing! – was Sarah Stewart in a time of 23 minutes and 15 seconds.

The first of nine new members of Hastings Runners to cross the line was Laura Torrance, who finished fifth in 24:15. In addition the course was completed by seven members of the club’s Walk 2 Run group in times ranging from 30:27 to 42:56. The final runner home did so in 56:37. Afterwards, Ally Tanner was awarded the Inspiration Award for her part in supporting the event.

Meanwhile, there was a large contingent of Hastings Runners taking part in another non-competitive outing – the club’s annual Anderson Amble, organised by Davinia Hill. A bus takes entrants to the start of the just-over-marathon-length route at Ditchling Beacon from where the runners and walkers follow the South Downs towards Eastbourne.

Hastings Runners gathered at Ditchling Beacon for the just-over-marathon-length Anderson Amble!

In a faster and distinctly competitive event, the Hastings Runners team of Oliver Goodman, Steven Hoath, Will Withecombe and Finlay Goodman won the Hailsham Harriers-organised Castle Relays by over a minute from their nearest rivals. The 4x1.5mile (ish) event was this year held at Bates Green Farm due to building work at Herstmonceux Castle and attracted more than 60 teams.

Later in the week, Susan Mann and Debbie Clark took part in the Six Lakes 10k in Uppsala, Sweden, where the course features a mixture of road and trail – plus a floating bridge!

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk