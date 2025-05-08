Norfolk Bowls Club plan open day at their Littlehampton HQ

By Mike JOHNSON
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 22:10 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Norfolk Bowls Club’s open day takes place on Saturday, May 24 (10am to 3.30pm) at the bowls rinks next to the tennis courts in Sea Lane, Littlehampton.

All the family are invited as well as those contemplating a new hobby.

The club welcome novices as well as experienced bowlers.

For the former they provide free tuition from qualified coaches and three friendly social sessions three mornings each week. For the latter they have two men's teams, a ladies’ team and two mixed teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

In the winter they retreat into the clubhouse where members play short mat bowls on a social basis three days a week, as well as fielding three competitive mixed teams.

They hope to see many people at the open day – all you need is a pair of flat shoes.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice