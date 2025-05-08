Norfolk Bowls Open Day at Sea Lane, Littlehampton
Our Open Day takes place on 24th May 10:00 to 15:30 at the bowls rinks next to the tennis courts on Sea Lane Littlehampton.
All of the family are invited as well as those contemplating a new hobby. We welcome novices as well as experienced bowlers. For the former we provide free tuition from our qualified coaches and three friendly social sessions three mornings each week. For the latter we have two men's teams, a ladies team, and two mixed teams.
In the winter we retreat into our clubhouse where we play short mat bowls on a social basis three days a week, as well as fielding three competitive mixed teams.
So see you on the 25th May, allyou need is a pair of flat shoes.