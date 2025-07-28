Northerly winds create gusty and shifty conditions for Hastings and St Leonards sailors

Seventeen boats launched to race in the Late Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Winds were a gusty and shifty force two to four from the north leading to capsizes and place changes around the course, especially on the beat where a combination of skill and luck led to significant gains and losses.

Matt Wiseman (Laser Radial) and Melanie Clark (Laser) were the sailors to beat in the Laser Handicap Fleet. Both looked comfortable in the conditions, reading the wind shifts well and dealing with the gusts. Wiseman was first in both races and Clark was second. Behind them, other sailors were less consistent.

Bijan Rafraf (Laser) was third in the first race but dropped to fifth in the next and Roy Sandford (Laser Radial) was eighth in the first race but pulled himself up to third in the next.

New sailor Julie Angel getting to grips with a Pico dinghy

Only the Buzz dinghies of Richard & Sue Morley and Philip & Tristan Blurton raced in the General Handicap Fleet. Despite a capsize in the first race, the Blurtons chased hard to catch the Morleys on the final beat and edged past them for a win by a boat’s length.

In the second race the Morley’s better spinnaker sailing saw them pull ahead from the beginning and hold on for a comfortable win.

Only three boats stayed out for the final race of the day that saw boats of all types competing against each other. The Blurtons took line honours but with handicaps applied it was Mat Windley in a Laser who had won.

The club has also seen the start of its S.A.I.L. (Saturday Afternoon Improvers Link) Series which introduces new sailors to racing.

Nicky Browne (Laser) top of the SAIL Series leaderboard

From the six races held so far, Nicky Browne (Laser) leads the series. In the club’s Late Summer Series racing, Matt Wiseman (Laser Radial) leads the Laser Handicap Fleet, Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) lead the General Handicap Fleet and Maurice & Janey Nash lead the Catamaran Fleet.