Novice fighters shine at HKA's action-packed event

Last weekend HKA hosted a day show specifically for novice fighters. Eight other gyms travelled from Kent and West Sussex with their fighters to compete. There were 25 bouts of Kickboxing, K1 and Boxing in total, many of these fighters stepping into the ring for the first time.

HKA had 18 of their own fighters on the show.

Instructor Jenny Fry said: “We are incredibly proud of our fighters today for stepping into the ring and giving it their all. It takes real courage and dedication to compete, and each one of them showed heart and determination. Win or lose, the effort and commitment they displayed makes them champions in our eyes.

"A big thank you to all the spectators who came out to support us, you brought incredible energy to the room and it made a huge difference. We also want to extend our gratitude to the other clubs that traveled to compete with us. Your presence made the event even more special”.

HKA Fight Team.

Owner and referee for the day Carl Denne continued: “All were great bouts! A few real tough ones to judge, that could have gone either way, along with some of best controlled heavyweight Kickboxing I’ve ever seen!

"A huge well done and thank you to my staff Jenny Fry and Caz Siims for organising a floorless event! 25 well matched bouts, no complaints, no injuries, I don’t even think we had a nose bleed.

"Thank you to all my staff that came and helped and to the HKA fight team, family and friends for coming."

HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]