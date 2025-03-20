Old Boyz and Royals lift H&W Dart League cups

Tony's Old Boyz, last season's runners-up in the H&W Dart League knockout cup, went one better this time, defeating Southwater Club A 7-2 to win it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the consolation cup final, it was a different story as Loxwood Sports Association, who were runners-up last season, were again the bridesmaids after losing 6-3 to Kings Head Royals.

Many thanks to The Railway and Ashington Club who hosted the finals.

RESULTS

Knockout Cup final: Tony's Old Boyz 7 Southwater Club A 2. Consolation Cup final: Loxwood Sports Association 3 Kings Head Royals 6.