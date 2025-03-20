Old Boyz and Royals lift H&W Dart League cups

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 23:14 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
Tony's Old Boyz, last season's runners-up in the H&W Dart League knockout cup, went one better this time, defeating Southwater Club A 7-2 to win it.

In the consolation cup final, it was a different story as Loxwood Sports Association, who were runners-up last season, were again the bridesmaids after losing 6-3 to Kings Head Royals.

Many thanks to The Railway and Ashington Club who hosted the finals.

RESULTS

Knockout Cup final: Tony's Old Boyz 7 Southwater Club A 2. Consolation Cup final: Loxwood Sports Association 3 Kings Head Royals 6.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice