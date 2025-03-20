Old Boyz and Royals lift H&W Dart League cups
Tony's Old Boyz, last season's runners-up in the H&W Dart League knockout cup, went one better this time, defeating Southwater Club A 7-2 to win it.
In the consolation cup final, it was a different story as Loxwood Sports Association, who were runners-up last season, were again the bridesmaids after losing 6-3 to Kings Head Royals.
Many thanks to The Railway and Ashington Club who hosted the finals.
RESULTS
