Old Hastings Angling Club AGM and winners presentation
This year's champion was Andy Syrett (The Great White Hunter).
The Captain’s Cup went to Doris White; the Shirley Wright Trophy to Matt Slidell; Rocky's Rose Bowl to Curtis Alexander; Best Specimen winner, for an eel of 4.11oz, was Curtis Alexander. the Wardys pairs trophy to Matt Slidell, Paul (The Ball) Stanley and Sir Nick Marshall.
The Rocky's Rose Bowl charity match raised £262. This year's charity chosen by the Colvin family was the RNLI.
New anglers are welcome and this year’s first match is on April 6. If you want to join the OHC Angling Club, call 07735 688878.