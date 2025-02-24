Old Hastings Angling Club AGM and winners presentation

By Curtis Alexander
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Old Hastings Angling Club’s annual meeting and prizegiving was held at The Old Hastings Club.

This year's champion was Andy Syrett (The Great White Hunter).

The Captain’s Cup went to Doris White; the Shirley Wright Trophy to Matt Slidell; Rocky's Rose Bowl to Curtis Alexander; Best Specimen winner, for an eel of 4.11oz, was Curtis Alexander. the Wardys pairs trophy to Matt Slidell, Paul (The Ball) Stanley and Sir Nick Marshall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rocky's Rose Bowl charity match raised £262. This year's charity chosen by the Colvin family was the RNLI.

New anglers are welcome and this year’s first match is on April 6. If you want to join the OHC Angling Club, call 07735 688878.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice