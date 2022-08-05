Oliver has his day for Burgess Hill Runners - Haywards Heath Harriers out in force

BHR

The race calendar has quietened slightly over the summer, but that's not stopped some of our runners finding a range of races to take part in.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up was another West Sussex Fun Run League race, this time hosted by the Henfield Joggers. First up for BHR was Oliver Day who finished in 25:48. He was followed by Oliver Dewdney (28:39), Emily Orr (29:37), Rob Shalloe (30:09), Annette Maynard (30:39), Andrew Bishop (31:19), Andy Sayers (31:56), Steve Barratt (32:30), Stuart Condie (33:26), Thomas Peel-Yates (36:12), Sheryl Caldecourt (36:15), Richard Light (36:27), Chris Page (37:26), Rainer Hirt (39:12), John Palmer (40:40), Hugh Stevenage (40:42), Nicola Saunders (40:49), George Wotton (41:30), Ruth Day (45:02), David Clark (54:18) and Eileen Adlam (55:11).

Burgess Hill Runners at Henfield

Annette Maynard and John Palmer took part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life 10k in Crawley, where Annette finished 1st woman and 6th overall with a time of 46:48, and John in 1:03:18. Chis Maule came third overall in the Dorney Lake 10k, finishing in a speedy time of 38:45.

Finally, Antonia Boxall completed the Dawn on the Downs 10k, "a mid-summer breakfast run on the South Downs in a picturesque location with stunning panoramic views across Sussex & Surrey", in 1:28:37.

HHH

The latest run in the West Sussex Fun Run League calendar, hosted by Henfield Joggers, attracted a good Haywards Heath Harriers turnout.

Haywards Heath Harriers at Seven Stiles

On a hot day the banners from 16 clubs went up on Kings Field ahead of a four-mile trail race.

Haywards Heath Harriers pulled together a team of 11 athletes, with some great running from Harvey Alcock, Andy Hind and Abigail Redd.

There was great teamwork from Sarah Hamilton and Michael Parish pacing in the middle of the pack with Sarah Hamilton making it to the finish line first.

Harriers results: 2nd Harvey Alcock, 24:02; 6th Andy Hind, 25:13; 19th Julian Boyer, 26:51; 114th Ian Tomkins, 32:41; 132nd Abigail Redd, 33:50; 137th Kath Buckeridge, 34:09; 181st Sarah Hamilton, 37:32; 192nd Michael Parish, 38:28; 237th Caroline Gumm, 42:50; 242nd Carys Hind 43:08; 279th Richard Bates, 49:03, 282nd Rupert Purchase, 50:16.

In the Under 13 Track and Field League meeting at Crawley, Haywards Heath Harriers finished fourth out of six teams.

Individually there were some great performances, but despite not having a full team, it was the overall team spirit that was the winner.

Athletes are looking forward to the league final in September.

Results: Boys: Charlie Stay: 1st 75m ‘A’ string 10. secs; 2nd Long Jump ‘A’ string 4.27m; William Kean: 2nd 75m ‘B’ string 12.3 secs; 5th Long Jump ‘B’ string 2.43m; Ben Farmer: 5th 150m ‘A’ string 24.3 secs; 2nd High Jump ‘B’ string 0.95m; Jack Diack: 3rd High Jump ‘A’ string 1m; 3rd Shot Putt ‘A’ string 3.52m; 4 x 100m Relay: 4th Haywards Heath Harriers 63.6 secs.

Girls: Jessica Diack: 4th 75m ‘A’ string 11.8 secs; 3rd Long Jump ‘A’ string 3.14m; Lorni Cole: 4th 150m ‘A’ string 27.4 secs; 2nd High Jump ‘B’ string 0.95 m; Annabelle Parkin: 3rd 600m ‘A’ string 1 min 59.3 secs; 1st Discus ‘A’ string 12.76 m; Isabelle Jarman: 3rd 600m ‘B’ string 2 min 00.1 secs; 1st Discus ‘B’ string 9.78m; Lucy Roderick: 2nd 1000m ‘A’ string 4 min 10.3 secs; 4th Long Jump ‘B’ string 2.95m; Naia Myles: 2nd 1000m ‘B’ string 4 mins 19.5 secs; 3rd High Jump ‘A’ string 1.20m. 4 x 100m Relay: 3rd Haywards Heath Harriers 66.8 secs.

The final round of the Sussex Under 15 League took place and there were fantastic individual performances with many personal bests.

But again it was the team spirit amont all the competing athletes that was the real success.

Elsewhere, Siobhan Amer and Kim Lo took part in the Writtle Round 50k trail race in Essex. It was Siobhan’s first ever trail ultra. Partnered by Kim, the pair made it through to the finish in hot conditions.

Oliver Farr has now completed his 81st marathon, on his quest for 100 marathons.

His latest marathon was at Holland-on-Sea is Essex. He finished in 4hr 28min.

Parkrun results saw the Harriers taking the first five places at Clair parkrun.

The first three smashed their personal bests on this testing course with sub-18 minutes recorded by them.

MSTC

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club held a Junior Training Day for budding young triathletes at Ardingly College.

Twenty-two children aged between seven and 13 took part.

They were split into three groups based on their age, and each took part in a swimming, cycling and running training session as well as a transition session.