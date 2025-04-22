Open day At Bexhill Sailing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill Sailing Club's Open Day was held on Easter Monday. The Club was very busy with prospective new members keen to see the clubhouse and enjoy a discounted 'club price' drink at the bar. Some stayed to watch drama on the water in the race on Monday afternoon.

Many thanks to all who helped to organise, advertise and run the Open Day. It was a lot of work by a lot of people, but well worth it. There was much interest in our Learn To Sail course for this summer. The Learn To Sail Induction Day is 24th May with the course starting on Saturday 7th June, running for 8 consecutive Saturdays. https://www.bexhillsailing.club/training/#tab-40911 Couldn't make it to our Open Day? Pop in on a Saturday or Sunday lunchtime and have a chat.

The Sailing Club's Easter weekend "Easter Egg Series" had an eggcellent start with both races on Good Friday sailed. The Catamaran fleet put out 4 boats. Ben Watts and crew Lisa Weller won both races, over Dave Baldwin and Wendy Watkins in the first race and Flo Wright with Abbie Wright in the second.

After Colin Coard's first launch attempt capsized in the surf (photo), the Fast fleet rivalry between Colin Coard and Bob Palmer continued, with Colin coming out on top in both races, Bob second. Miles Coote and his crew Stephen won the first race for Slow fleet in their Miracle boat, they then retired, job done! New member Michael Howe launched in a Hartley boat but didn't start the race. No entrants for Slow fleet in the second race.

Catamaran sailors enjoy the spring sunshine

Saturday and Sunday brought strong winds with not enough competitors signed up to facilitate a race, so the Catamaran's went out for a fun blast anyway.

Easter Monday brought perfect weather conditions for the four catamarans. Tony Lane and his crew Hugh came first in this race, with Ken Edwards and crew (Simon/Amy) second. However, the Easter Egg series catamaran fleet first place went to Ben Watts and crew Lisa Weller, with Dave Baldwin and Wendy Watkins second.

Slow fleet Easter Egg series was won by Miles Coote and his crew Stephen, uncontested. Novice fleet was won by Frazer Todd and crew Robert, although they had to retire from the race because their clew strap broke (this attaches the sail to the boom), so the safety boat had to tow them back to shore.

The other drama on the water was in the Fast Fleet. Bob Palmer capsized on the Run leg of the course (the wind is behind you on the Run leg), so righting the boat was tricky, as demonstrated by Bob! He was in the water for quite a while, everyone in the clubhouse was on their feet watching the drama. Bob did eventually get his boat upright and got back into it, and made the wise decision to come ashore as the water is still cold this time of year.

Colin capsizes in the surf

This left Logan Adams and Richard Eagleton fighting for first place in Fast fleet, a battle which Logan won. However, over the whole Easter Egg series, Colin Coard came first, with Bob Palmer second. The second Series in a row that these 2 sailors have been 1st and 2nd. I predict an interesting year in Bexhill Sailing Club's Fast Fleet!

At the close of Easter Monday's racing our Club Commodore handed out chocolate prizes to winners and participants.

What's next? 26th/27th April we start our Saturday Series and Sunday Series of races. We also host 'Get Back Into Sailing' training, a refresher for last year's Novices and anyone else who would like to brush up their sailing skills if it's been a while since they were used. Details of how to sign up are at https://www.bexhillsailing.club/training/#tab-40912