Open Day at Eastbourne Bowling Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne Bowling Club in Saffrons Road is holding an Open Day on Monday 27th May from 10 am – 1pm. Come and give bowls a try.
It doesn’t matter if you have never bowled before as our club coaches will be there to help you and give guidance.
You will be able to try fun bowls activities, play a game and find out about the Club and the sport. Bring a partner or your family with you.
Bowls is an accessible sport, inclusive to all whatever age or ability and the Club has wheelchairs and other equipment available for people with disabilities.
If you have never tried a sport, bowls might be the one for you.
You don’t have to book a slot, just turn up on the day with flat shoes and enjoy the fun.
Inside the clubhouse refreshments will be available throughout the morning and you will be able to enjoy a drink and mingle with other members.
We hope you will be able to join us sometime during the morning and look forward to welcoming you to the Club.