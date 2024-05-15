Open Day at Horsham Park Bowls Club. Sat 25 May at 12 – 4pm

By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 09:08 BST
On Saturday 25 May, Horsham Park Bowls Club is opening its doors to the public. Everyone is invited to come and have a go at bowls.

Situated in the centre of Horsham Park, the Bowls Club is one of its best-kept secrets.

"Many people who come to the park are unaware of its existence,” says David Spurr, chair of the club. “If you haven’t tried bowls before, and most people haven’t, you’ll be surprised at how much fun and how competitive it can be,” adds David.

Members of the club will be on hand to help you with basic techniques and a few simple rules of the game.

Horsham Park Bowls Club

So come along and bring the family for a free, fun afternoon. All you need to play the game will be provided.

The club also offers free ‘taster’ sessions on Tuesdays 10-12pm and Saturdays 11-1pm. Just turn up, or phone 07305 078877

www.horshamparkbowlsclub.co.uk