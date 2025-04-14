Open day will round off busy Easter for Bexhill Sailing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill Sailing Club has a busy schedule of seven races over the four days of Easter – in their approriately named 'Easter Egg' series. And their Open Day is on Easter Monday when they hope the clubhouse will be super-busy with visitors who may like to join.

People can come and take a look around the club, chat to members, buy a drink and see if they would like to become a social or active member. Or they can sign up for a Learn To Sail course this summer and watch an afternoon race at 3.30pm from the balcony.

Windsurfers can also join in the club’s races? Find out more from 10am on Monday or at https://www.bexhillsailing.club/openday/

The 2025 Spring Series concluded on Saturday with race No7 and an easterly wind gave a flattish sea enabling easy launching and landing.

Watch the racing from our club balcony

Two seasoned sailors capsized, Colin Coard and Richard Eagleton, both in a similar place close to the beach. Both recovered swiftly. Colin still finished first in Fast Fleet, and first place in Fast for the series.

Bob Palmer in Fast Fleet finished second in this race and in the series.

Richard Eagleton's capsize may have contributed to him finishing second in the Slow Fleet in this final race, not wishing to take anything away from Neil Smith's stunning performance in his Comet Xtra, taking Slow first place in his maiden race of the year.

This was the last time Richard will be sailing in Slow Fleet for a while – his Europe Class boat has been re-classified for Fast Fleet, so he made the most of it, taking the win for the series for Slow Fleet, Rick Parker finishing second.

The final race of the Spring Series at Bexhill Sailing Club

Some Novices took a spin on Saturday, James and Fraser Tod were in the only Novice boat, so took first.

The Catamaran Fleet only entered one boat on Saturday. Dave Baldwin and Wendy Watkins started a minute before their time and were penalised with an 'OCS' (on course side) code. But they still took first place, and the race win gave them the Spring Series win too. Malcolm Brookes and Ken Edwards finished second in the series.

On Sunday the scheduled Charity race, raising money for marine conservation, was postponed due to high winds. However Flo Wright did take his catamaran out for a blast, with two cadets on-board as crew. Thoroughly soaked and thoroughly exhilarated they all returned safely to base.