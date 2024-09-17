Opening week action at Horsham 5s Dart League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the A Division's opening week, the newly promoted Ashington Club hosted Southwater Club A, culminating in a 4-4 draw. Similarly, The Shelley Arms A visited Southwater Club B, with the match also ending in a 4-4 draw. The Windmill had a bye.

In the B Division, The Malt Shovel, playing at home against the newcomers The Shelley Arms C, lost 6-2 despite Sam Clayton scoring the week's only 180.

Slinfold Cricket Club, another new team, was scheduled to visit The White Horse, but the venue was switched to Slinfold, resulting in a 5-3 victory for the hosts.

The Shelley Arms B faced The Plough at home and, despite a winning debut by 13-year-old Dougie Wren, suffered a 6-2 defeat.

RESULTS

A Division Ashington Club 4 - Southwater Club A 4 Southwater Club B 4 - The Shelley Arms A 4 The Windmill - Bye

B Division The Malt Shovel 2 - The Shelley Arms C 6 The Shelley Arms B 2 - The Plough 6 Slinfold Cricket Club 5 - The White Horse 3

180s Sam Clayton - The Malt Shovel