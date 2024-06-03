Padel in the Community at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CRAFC continue to see Padel on the rise!

The club has seen utilisation in Padel courts almost double the last month thanks to increased competitions, membership & coaching, plus the milder weather has helped!

It has seen some great wins by our own teams including: The LTA Grade 5 men’s doubles won by members Mat Wordon and Jo Glover; National iPadel winter leagues, won by CRAFC with Captain Mat Worden.

CRAFC held the mixed doubles tournament finals with club winners Neil Smith and Heidi Johnson. Our runners-up were Jill Street and Eden Littlefair.

We then held the mixed doubles tournament Plate finals with our own club winners Tom Earl and Sarah Porter.

During May we witness a huge achievement by Mat Worden on becoming No. 1 in the county and he is ranked 95 in the country.

We saw Mat and Toby (Teams Manager) invited to sit on the Sussex Padel board and we have been invited to host a county qualifier for Ladies, dates coming soon!

Another huge achievement is securing (subject to permissions) the UK No 1, Chris Salisbury for an exhibition match with Mat Worden, Toby Bawden and Ethan Bardo on August 23.