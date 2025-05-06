Pagham bowlers celebrate club’s half century
They have had many successes over the years in club at county and national level and continue to compete at that level as well as friendly matches, club competitions and social games. New members are welcome to join and there are two free open days on Saturday, May 10 at 10am and Saturday, May 31 at 2pm - this will also be a fun day.
Both events are open to all ages and abilities. Free coaching and tea and coffee is available.
The club are based in Swansea Gardens, off Victoria Road in Bognor. Feel free to turn up and try something new, or check out their Facebook page.
ARUN INDOOR BC
Some great bowling was produced by all competitors throughout a three-day competition weekend. A big thank you went to organisers Judith Pemble and Denis Pemble for their hard work, and to many others from the club who helped make the weekend a great success. Club champion this year was Dan Cripp, who beat Ricky Corkett in a very good game. Trophy presentations were made by president Matt Bonnar and ladies’ president Lynn Hathaway.
