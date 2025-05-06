Pagham bowlers celebrate club’s half century

Pagham's bowlers get the seasonunder way

Pagham Bowls Club held their opening season game in a special year – they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have had many successes over the years in club at county and national level and continue to compete at that level as well as friendly matches, club competitions and social games. New members are welcome to join and there are two free open days on Saturday, May 10 at 10am and Saturday, May 31 at 2pm - this will also be a fun day.

Both events are open to all ages and abilities. Free coaching and tea and coffee is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are based in Swansea Gardens, off Victoria Road in Bognor. Feel free to turn up and try something new, or check out their Facebook page.

Arun IBC ladies' runner-up Chris Bruce is presented with her trophy by ladies' president Lynn Hathaway

…

ARUN INDOOR BC

Some great bowling was produced by all competitors throughout a three-day competition weekend. A big thank you went to organisers Judith Pemble and Denis Pemble for their hard work, and to many others from the club who helped make the weekend a great success. Club champion this year was Dan Cripp, who beat Ricky Corkett in a very good game. Trophy presentations were made by president Matt Bonnar and ladies’ president Lynn Hathaway.