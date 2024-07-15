Pair crowned European Kata champions
In June, Isabelle Everest and Braydon Robus from Westerleigh Judokwai were selected to represent Great Britain at the European Judo Union Kata Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
After a successful competition they not only returned home as European champions but they also made history in being not only the first adaptive kata pairing to both have a disability but also the first ever kata pairing to bring home a gold medal for Britain in such a high-level event.
