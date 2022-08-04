Kylie Grimes, who made history as part of Great Britain’s gold medal winning team at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, was only too pleased to meet Scarlett, 12 and Jasper, 9 and hear how they are getting along in their ‘Step Up Challenge’, which aims to raise £20,000.

The funds are needed to safeguard the Neurokinex ‘Step Up Scheme’ which provides a life changing set of six free rehab sessions to adults and children with new spinal cord injuries.

Neurokinex provides a lifeline which enables people to access world-class facilities and expertise.

Kylie Grimes giving Jasper and Scarlett their Step Up Challenge medals

The scheme costs the Neurokinex charitable trust £420 per person to fulfil and relies on funding for its survival.

During her visit on Tuesday (August 2), Kylie said: “A Neurokinex client myself, I know how vitally important it is for everyone to be able to access these facilities.

“I was keen to come to Crawley to meet the children who had completed their challenge, have a chat with them and present them with their medals,”

Scarlett, 12, completed her ‘extra mile’ on the; Locomotor Trainer; a modified treadmill device. It was the longest time and furthest distance she’d walked since her spinal cord injury two years ago. It took her just over 40 minutes and was very challenging, but she was determined to complete the distance.

Kylie Grimes MBE with Neurokinex trainers at Gatwick who completed the Step Up Challenge 2022

Jasper, 9, stepped a mile on the Locomotor Trainer, swam a mile and water-skied a mile to complete his challenge.

Kylie also gave medals to the Neurokinex trainers who had gone the extra mile themselves by running the distance in their three-legged pairs.

Kylie continued: “When you’re newly injured, it can be confusing and hard to know where to turn and who can help you.

“The Neurokinex Step Up Scheme gives vital support, reassurance and help to people and gives them the chance to try its innovative programmes and specialist therapies.”

Neurokinex vision is to make high-quality rehabilitation and wellbeing programmes accessible and inclusive for those living with paralysis.