Paralympians pick up top accolade at Crawley Community Awards 2025

Two of Cawley’s top athletes were given a Pride of Crawley Award at this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

Archer Jodie Grinham MBE and cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy have both had incredible years, with the highlight winning Gold at the Paris Paralympics last summer.

And at the Crawley Community Awards they were given the accolade of the Pride of Crawley Award.

The award is given by Crawley Borough Council to recognise achievements made on a national and global level. Previous winners include Gareth Southgate and Crawley Town Football Club.

Crawley's Gold medal-winning Paralympians Jodie Grinham MBE and Katie-George Dunlevy with Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones. (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Katie-George was born in Crawley and has lived here for most of her life. Katie’s father, John, is from Mountcharles in County Donegal which is why she is in the Irish squad. Katie has been racing for Ireland since 2011 and is Ireland's most successful female Paralympian having won four Gold and four Silver Paralympic medals.

In recent weeks Dunlevy has competed in two UCI Para-cycling Road World Cups with her pilot Linda Kelly. In Belgium, she won Gold in the time trial and Bronze in the Road Race. In Italy, she finished with two Gold medals.

After collecting her award, she said: “It was a big year with Paris, the Paralympics, sothis year has been a bit quiet, but I still have major ambitions and am aiming for the World Championships.”

Jodie went to school in Crawley and lives in the town. She also is a multi-award winning Paralympian and became the first ever pregnant Paralympic medallist in Paris 2024 and has been awarded an MBE for services to archery.

Both Paralympian’s visit schools and sports clubs to encourage children to follow their dreams. That whatever disability or situation, they might find themselves in that makes life hard it is still possible to dream and with focus, determination and hard work to succeed.

Jodie told awards presenter Duff Eynon: “I'm actually flying out to Italy on Friday. We've got the first leg of the European Cup, so it's the first tournament back from having a baby, and then we're prepping for our World Championships, which are the end of the year in Korea, so it's lots of training, lots of getting ready.”

