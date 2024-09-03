Paralympics 2024: Crawley cyclist Dunlevy wins silver medal in last ride with pilot McCrystal
The pair, who won two golds and one silver won in Tokyo, and one gold and one silver mined in Rio, claimed their sixth Paralympic Games medal, winning silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit.
They led for much of the final against Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holly and they still had their noses in front after 2,000 metres, but the British pair produced a brilliant finish to win by 2.166 seconds.
Art the end of the race, Dunlevy and McCrystal, who is retiring as a Para pilot at the age of 46, circled the velodrome on a lap of honour before embracing family and friends at the side of the track.
Dunlevy told The Irish Times: “We have gone through some really tough times together. You don’t really go through that with anyone else, really, we know what we have gone through and what they are giving, and mentally and emotionally what they have gone through.