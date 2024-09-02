Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex’s Will Bayley made it look effortless as he eased into the men's table tennis singles quarter-finals at the Paris Paralympics.

Brighton ace Bayley produced a commanding 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 victory over home hero Stephane Messi of France to get his singles campaign off to a strong start in the French captial.

With his sights set on regaining his Rio 2016 title; after picking up silver in Tokyo, the 36-year-old proved his strength in the opening game before Messi fought back in the final two. But Bayley was too strong to overcome and expressed delight in a dominant performance that he admitted almost unexpectedly came together on the day.

“I'm unbelievably happy," he said, said Bayley, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

Will Bayley with Martin Perry in the Men's Doubles at the Paris 2024 Paralympics (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"I was doing the things that I find difficult really easily today. I felt like I could do a lot of things, and I was enjoying it.

"From the very first point I was right on it, so it was one of those games. I’ve had some right battles against him in the past, but I was hitting the ball so well and I could tell that after the first three balls. I think he could tell that as well which I think changed it. I felt really good, and he realised that and it’s hard to stick with me if I’m playing like that."

After an opening performance that had him rolling in confidence, Bayley heads into the quarterfinal tomorrow with eyes on ensuring a medal position. He will be cheered on in the crowd by a strong rapport of British fans who have travelled to Paris.

And with members of Brighton Table Tennis Club in the crowd, the four-time Paralympic medallist revealed that he is more than ready to inspire a new wave of athletes once again.

“To come to France and feel like the home player is crazy really," he said. "I think it made a difference that it was a Monday morning and not a Sunday but it’s so nice to have them here.

"It gives you that little bit of support and that’s why you play. There’s a lot of disabled club players from Brighton TTC here and that’s part of why I play, to inspire them.

"It sounds cheesy, but I want to do the best for them because they’re looking on thinking they want to be here one day and that’s special really.”

