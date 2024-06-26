Paris 2024: Pitman helps GB archers secure maximum numbers for Olympics
It ensures GB will take a full team of archers to Paris.
Competing in the women's recurve team alongside Penny Healey and Megan Havers, Pitman’s GB team were facing Japan and won the match 6-2 to earn their spots.
Team GB will be announcing the athletes who have been selected to compete at Paris 2024 next month.
Great Britain’s men’s and women’s recurve teams booked themselves six spots for Paris 2024 in Turkey confirming they will have a full team in the French capital this summer.
Both teams fought for their chance to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games, with the women needing to finish in the final four and the men needing to make the podium to earn their spots.
Having successfully shot their way to the all-important quarter-finals, Archery GB women’s recurve team consisting of Pitman, Healey and Havers faced Japan, shooting a 57 to their opponents’ 56.
They eventually won 6-2 to earn their Olympic team spot, before going on to win the bronze final against Chinese Taipai.
After earning their tickets to Paris, Healey said: “This feels like one of the biggest reliefs. It's been something that's been coming for a while now and we've put a lot of work in over the past three years."
Hoping to secure a men’s team spot in Paris, Archery GB’s Alex Wise, Conor Hall and Tom Hall, who made up the men’s recurve team, kicked off the tournament by qualifying in fourth place.
In the semi-final against Mexico, they just missed out on winning a place in the gold final which would have guaranteed their Olympic spot, meaning the team had to earn nothing short of bronze to make it to Paris.
GB faced Germany and Hall shot the final arrow, winning the match with a 56 to Germany’s 55 and earning their men’s Olympic spot.
Tom Duggan, Performance Director at Archery GB, said: "I'm delighted we have been able to secure six spots for Paris. A lot of time and planning by both the athletes and staff has gone in.”
