Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bryony Pitman has vowed to hit the practice range in pursuit of individual honours after bowing out of archery’s women’s team competition.

The 27-year-old from Shoreham was competing alongside Megan Havers and Penny Healey, but they had no answer to the accuracy of their German opponents, who progressed 6-0 in the round of 16 contest after winning the opening three sets.

“We are disappointed to have lost, but I felt like I was making good shots, they just weren’t hitting the 10,” Pitman said. “In a match like that when the Germans were really in form, you can’t afford as many mistakes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitman takes on Mexico’s Angela Ruiz in the individual round of 64 on Thursday morning having qualified in 41st.

Bryony Pitman competes in the Women's Team 1/8 elimination round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

She is the only member of Team GB’s women’s archery squad with prior Olympic experience and is shepherding teenagers Havers, 16, and Healey, 19, through their maiden Games.

“Over the next couple of days, I’ll probably have one day off,” she said. “I will then be back into training to get some alternating shooting and scoring done with some of the others.

“Me and Megs (Havers) have been playing a game where one of us will shoot and the other one has to do better on the next arrow. So just to get into the rhythm of the individual alternating as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitman got to the round of 16 in Tokyo three years ago and wants to seize her opportunity with even more eyes on the sport this time around.

“It is completely different to Tokyo in terms of the amount of people that are here, the media interest in it, even in the lead up, it's been very different,” she said.

“But I think that's what makes it quite exciting. And it's such a huge way for us to get our sport out there when we're not normally mainstream media. It’s very exciting.”

Havers, who is soaking up Pitman’s words of wisdom in the French capital, will line up against Spaniard Elia Canales on Wednesday and hopes to thrive in front of the travelling British contingent who are soaking up the historic surroundings of Les Invalides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The atmosphere is incredible,” she said. “Just knowing GB people are here supporting you with their flags. You have support from the crowd.

“When they were watching you shoot, you do feel like you’re meant to be there. They really support you and make you feel like an actual athlete.”