Sussex's Bly Twomey made history as she won table tennis bronze on her Paralympic debut aged just 14.

The teenager from Brighton won women’s doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard to claim the first Paralympic doubles medal in table tennis since 1976 – before Twomey’s parents were even born.

Playing alongside a partner more than double her age, Twomey looked comfortable on the biggest stage, playing with passion as she and Pickard lost 3-1 to Wenjuan Huang and Yucheng Jin of China to confirm themselves as bronze medallists.

“It’s amazing because I am so young, and I wouldn’t have done this without Fliss so I am really proud to have her by my side,” said the Cardinal Newman Catholic School student, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

Bly Twomey (L) returns the ball next to Fliss Pickard during their women's table tennis double semi-final between China and Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games at South Paris Arena | Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

“It feels amazing, the atmosphere is just incredible, and I am just really proud of myself. And as a doubles pairing, it is just amazing. Fliss is a very inspiring person, and she just pushes me all the way and I am just really proud to be her doubles partner.”

Twomey competed across women’s and mixed doubles on her debut, with the double’s formats replacing team events at Paris 2024. The European bronze medallist confirmed a first Paralympic medal in her maiden match at the Games as she and Pickard triumphed 3-0 in their opener.

Victory in the mixed doubles alongside Joshua Stacey was followed by the semi-final loss to Huang and Jin. There was no time to waste as Twomey was back out playing with Stacey less than an hour after winning ParalympicsGB’s first table tennis medal of the Games.

She added: “I think every match is less nerve-wracking and I just think the atmosphere is amazing. To have four games is a bit exhausting but it just feels great to keep going and keep fighting.”

Twomey will also compete in the women’s singles as she looks at add more silverware to her already growing collection having only taken up the sport in 2021.

Doubles partner Pickard hailed her as a ‘little legend’ also explaining the impact the youngster had had on her career as the Burnley native also made her Paralympic debut.

The 30-year-old said: “I started playing table tennis at 16, her spirit and her determination, she is a real fighter and the talent she shows is just incredible.

“She has really pushed me on to new levels within table tennis and she doesn’t realise she is doing it but that’s why I am here today and at the

level I am at.”

