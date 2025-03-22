New members were to the fore at the trophy presentations by Horsham Park Bowls Club at their annual meeting.

There are now new names on trophies with recent members Alan Setchell winning four trophies and Lorena Danne winning two.

But the ‘old guard’ also did well with Bryony Wood winning the Champion of Champions silver for the second year running.

Club chair David Spurr said: “It’s great to have newer members coming through to win our annual competitions. But don’t write off us older members quite yet!

“Anyone can come along to our opening sessions and play bowls for free.

"They are on Saturday, 19 April, 11am, and Sunday, 20 April, at 2.30pm. Or they can try for free on our Monday evenings and Tuesday and Saturday mornings all season. It’s fun.

"Give us a ring on 07305 078877.”

