Pavilion Bears back on top after two wins

Worthing Pavilion Bears regained top spot in the West Sussex Bowls League exactly three weeks after they were overtaken by their arch-rivals, Pavilion Bulls.

The Bears gained six points with a home victory against Chichester and, two days later, earned another eight of the 10 available from their local derby against the Bulls.

Despite being denied several regulars against Chichester because of a fixture clash with the national two fours championship, the Bears won on two rinks and by an aggregate of 76 shots to 73 on Friday, July 12.

A strong finish was a big factor in their success, particularly on Paul Ward's rink of Tommy Walker, Geoff Pratt and Russ Doherty. They were only three up with three of the 21 ends to play but then scored five, three, one for a 21-9 victory.

Francis Fahey, the Bears captain, on the rink in their match against Pavilion Bulls.

Kevin Yeo's rink of Andy Peters, David Thomas and Colin Davey scored an early five to move into the lead and were still ahead until the 16th end, where they dropped a six. Two down with two to play, they turned the tables on Chichester with a pair of twos and won 21-19.

On Jamie Dunk's rink of Bryan Bodicoat, Arthur White and Francis Fahey, the Bears captain, a four-shot Bears advantage was overturned by the 10th end and Chichester still led by seven after 19. A single, followed by a three on the last, meant the Bears lost 23-20.

Jeremy Simpson's rink of Nour Dissem, Barrie Evans and Jonathan Smith were 18-4 down after 12, having trailed from the start. They responded gamely to make the final score 22-14 to the visitors. The win meant only one point separated the Bulls and Bears before their match on Sunday, July 14.

The Bears won on three of the four rinks in that clash and by an aggregate of 81 shots to 63. Top rink went to Jeremy Simpson, Arthur White, Mick Patching and skip Mark Strong, who won all bar one of the first 11 ends against Tony Beale, Jonathan Gauntlett, Richard Krupa and Warwick Davis. A five on the eighth was the highlight of a 25-9 victory.

Gill Harrisson, skip, far left, with Teresa McLaughlin, Kathy Byrnes and Sue Pearson.

The lead changed hands five times in the Bears' second win, with Andy Peters, Dave Thomas, Colin Davey and Simon Davey eventually defeating Keith Lyons, Richard Williams, Graham Morrey and Ken Chapman 20-16. The Bulls were three clear after 12 ends and only two down going to the last, where the Bears scored a double to clinch a 20-16 win.

Only one shot separated John Frew's rink of Nour Dissem, Francis Fahey and Paul Ward from Derek Little's rink of Peter Woods, Bill Muir and Keith Wadhams. Again the Bulls were up after 12 but they couldn't hold on and succumbed 19-18 despite scoring a three on the last.

The Bulls' only success came on Alan Vidler's rink of Colin Johnson, Richard Calvert and Tim Baldwin, who defeated Kevin Yeo, Barrie Evans, Russ Doherty and skip Richard Maton 20-17. Five consecutive singles from the fifth end gave the Bulls a narrow lead, which they stretched with a four and a three in the second half. The Bears scored a five on the 17th and were just two down playing the last, which Vidler won with a single.

Pavilion Badgers enjoyed their biggest win so far when they defeated East Preston B by 94 shots to 44 in perfect weather on Sunday, July 14.

It was a Bastille Day to remember for the Badgers on Pavilion's B rink, with the margin of victory helping them into third place in Division Three of the West Sussex Bowls League.

Alan Hill, Alan Fryar, Brian Jones and skip David Berry lost the first end but were never behind again. A six followed by a two and a four quickly put them 18-3 up. By the 12th end the Badgers had stretched that to 25-4. Another six emphasised their superiority, reflected in the 37-10 result.

Simon Ritter, Alan Crowter, Bryan Bodicoat and skip Barry Ledger won the first two ends before losing the next four to trail by a shot. They won four of the next five, for a 16-8 advantage. A rare seven to the Badgers on the 13th end proved unlucky for East Preston, who narrowed the deficit to five shots with four to play. Ledger's rink scored consecutive fours and a single on the last for a 32-19 victory.

Terry Edmondson, Dave Hilton, Dennis Allen and skip Alan Cheeseman broke away with seven consecutive ends from the third. That gave them a nine-shot lead but two fours by East Preston helped closed the gap to 16-15 with four to play. Cheeseman's rink won them all to register a 25-15 win.

Eight men from Pavilion overcame Eastbourne in the Sussex final of the two fours knockout on Friday, July 12 to qualify for the All-England round of 32.

More than 700 teams entered the national championship, across 32 counties and areas, with the final eight competing at Leamington Spa over the August bank holiday weekend.

Pavilion A reached the county final by defeating Pagham 39-29, East Preston & Kingston 38-14 and Hollingbury Park 34-31.

The home victory against Eastbourne, by 39 shots to 19, was particularly impressive because Pavilion dropped nothing worse than three twos across the 34 ends that were played before the visitors conceded.Meanwhile, Andy Smalldridge's rink of Simon Davey, Richard Maton and Garry Olver registered a five, two fours and a three in their 23-11 win.

Mark Strong's rink of Dave Richardson, Mick Patching and John Frew allowed Eastbourne only singles on the way to a 16-8 victory that included a five, a three and a pair of twos from ends eight to 12.The regional final, against Surrey champions Chipstead, will be played on a neutral green by Sunday, July 28.

Worthing Pavilion ladies reached the quarter-finals of the Gladys Rowland tournament after beating Lancing by 26 shots to 20 on Sunday, July 14.

Teresa McLaughlin, Sue Pearson, Kathy Byrnes and Gill Harrison made a disastrous start against the hosts, dropping a five on the first. They conceded another three on the fifth end but then won five on the trot, which included two fours, to take the lead for the first time.

They stretched that advantage to 10 shots by the 17th end before Sandra Dunnion, Sheila Thornton, Jayne Thomas and skip Julia Knight responded by winning the next three. Going into the 21st end, Pavilion led by four and secured victory with a double.

Having earlier beaten Crouch A and Peacehaven A, Pavilion will have a home quarter-final against Steyning, who defeated Buxted Park A 26-19 in their latest match.

Pavilion registered an excellent victory at Marine Gardens on Wednesday, July 10 to give their Stracey Shield campaign a further boost.

The visitors, who included debutante Pam Duffield, looked set for a second consecutive whitewash when the players paused for tea and biscuits after 10 ends on a sunny but blustery afternoon. They were up on all four rinks, though by the 21st a strong finish was needed to prevent Marine Gardens winning on two.

Nour Dissem, Kathy Byrnes, Phil Carter and skip Jonathan Gauntlet had few alarms on their way to top rink. They won the first four ends to go eight ahead and, although the hosts halved the deficit by the ninth, a burst of scoring put Pavilion 23-6 ahead after 15. The remaining ends were shared in a 27-11 victory.

Keith Lyons, Simon Ritter, Peter Tomley and David Berry also led from start to finish, without managing to pull away until the closing ends. At the break they were 9-6 up. Ken Leadbeater, the opposing skip, helped his rink to win 11 ends in all, though all bar one were singles. Meanwhile, Berry's men scored two threes and five twos on the way to a 19-12 success.

Ian Down, Sue Bryan, Bryan Bodicoat and Richard Krupa were involved in the tightest game, against Graham Ray's rink. Pavilion led until the 15th end, where Marine Gardens scored a three followed by a four to go 16-12 up.

Ray's rink were still two up playing the 21st end but Pavilion surrounded the jack to hold four. Ray knocked one away with the last wood, not enough to prevent Krupa's rink winning 20-19.

Lynn Down, Pam Duffield, Bill Muir and Barry Ledger were seven shots clear at the break. They dropped the next six ends to Ivan Gosmark's rink. A three restored Pavilion's lead but Marine Gardens went four, four, two on the last three ends and won 26-17.

The aggregate victory by 83 shots to 68 gave Pavilion eight of the 10 points on offer.

Needing a win to maintain their momentum in the Brodie Tray league, Pavilion suffered a severe blow against Worthing at Beach House Park on Friday, July 12. The outcome could have been worse . . . but not much, with the visitors taking only one point of the 10 available after losing by 91 shots to 48.

In mild and calm weather that stayed mercifully dry, Pavilion were handed a lesson by their opponents, though even they struggled to read the bumpy and disconcertingly straight green.

The dubious honour of Pavilion's top rink went to Simon Ritter, Ian Down, Ralf Kuhr and skip Richard Krupa, who drew 15-15 against Mick O'Mahoney, Russ Jennings, Neil Baker and Steve Murphy. Having won the first, Pavilion didn't lead again until they scored the game's only five on the 13th end for a one-shot advantage. The next four ends were shared evenly before Worthing scored the single they needed on the 18th to share the spoils.

Alan Fryar, Pam Duffied and David Berry seemed to be coping admirably against Tina Redman, Maureen Jackson and Ian Slater in one of the triples, taking a six-shot lead after 10. They were overhauled on the 15th end, however, and the single Pavilion scored on the last did nothing except reduce the margin of defeat, which was 18-16.

In the other triples, Colin Johnson, Kathy Byrnes and Phil Carter had an afternoon to forget against Colin Green, Dave Sargent and Chris Matthews. The game was level after three before a six gave Worthing a big advantage.

They lost only five of the 18 ends and added a five and two fours to register a 32-8 victory.

Keith Lyons and Ken Chapman also dropped a six on the fourth end after a promising start. They kept plugging away but couldn't match the accuracy of Peter Mantle and Janet Atkinson, who eventually won 26-9.

Pavilion are still top of the table but they have now played at least two matches more than any of their rivals. Southwick, in second place, have four in hand and are only 11 points behind.