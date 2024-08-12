Pavilion Bears move ever closer to retaining West Sussex Bowls League title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion Bears are tantalisingly close to retaining the West Sussex Bowls League title after earning four points from their match at Southbourne on Sunday, August 11.

Wins on two rinks in the clash between Division One's top two teams leave the Bears needing no more than 10 points from their final two fixtures unless Tarring Priory, who have four to play, can produce four big victories.

Francis Fahey, the Bears captain, was delighted with the performance on Southbourne's artificial green, especially because several regulars were unavailable for selection.

Colin Davey, Russ Doherty, Jamie Dunk and skip Simon Davey were top rink with a 24-12 victory. They were only a shot clear after 10 ends but dominated proceedings thereafter, racking up a four, two threes and two twos.

Richard Maton skipped the other successful Pavilion rink of Tommy Walker, Fahey and Kevin Yeo, who won 18-16. Four consecutive twos put them 9-3 up after eight ends. They lost the next five to trail by two. A total of nine shots without reply put Pavilion back in charge and they held on despite losing the last three ends.

Jeremy Simpson's rink of Dave Thomas, Mick Steggell and Jon Smith took the lead four times and were four shots clear after 14 ends of a rollercoaster game. Southbourne turned the tide with a six and a four, eventually winning 25-20.

John Frew's rink of Nour Dissem, Andy Peters and Paul Ward shipped a four and a five in the first nine ends against Antony Bull's rink. The hosts were seven shots clear after 11 ends and took all 10 from that point for a 29-8 win.

Victory by 82 shots to 74 earned Southbourne six of the 10 points but they are still 11 behind the Bears and have only two games to play.

Pavilion Bulls whitewashed Crablands for the second time this season, winning on all four rinks at home and by an aggregate of 92 shots to 69 in Division One.

Alan Vidler skipped the top rink of George Rhodes, Barry Wood and Tim Baldwin. They won the first six ends but dropped the next three to lead 9-7. Another burst of scoring, including a five on the 16th end, extended their advantage and they eventually won 26-12.

Derek Little's rink of Roger Dutton, Colin Johnson and Keith Wadhams twice trailed by eight shots in the first 15 ends. They hit back strongly with two fours to turn the tables on the visitors, registering a 27-22 victory.

Tony Stevens, Peter Tomley, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip Warwick Davis were also down as their game neared its conclusion. Two singles and a two in the last three ends helped them win 19-16.

Keith Lyons, Ken Chapman, Graham Morrey and skip Simon Warr looked to be in control when leading by eight shots with six ends remaining. They lost all bar one of those before scraping home 20-19 to give the Bulls the maximum 10 points.

Pavilion Badgers put up a good fight at home against Bognor B on Tuesday, August 6 but gained only two of the eight points on offer from their Division Three match.

Losses on two of the three rinks and by 62 shots to 54 on aggregate produced a similar outcome to the first encounter between the teams eight weeks earlier.

Bryan Bodicoat, the Badgers captain, found himself in the unfamiliar position of skip because of a player shortage. Ably supported by Terry Edmondson, Phil Carter and Peter Tomley, he registered the only home success after a game in which Bognor were ahead four times.

The Badgers took the lead for the fifth time on the 17th end, which proved the decisive move. A three on the 20th put them five up and, although the visitors scored two on the final end, the 20-17 result gave the Badgers their only points.

Alan Cheeseman's rink of Barry Wood, Alan Fryar and Brian Jones were caught cold at the start, trailing 13-0 after four ends. They responded with great determination, scoring two fives and four twos to reduce the deficit to a single shot on the 15th.

Bognor again pulled clear, however, winning all bar one of the remaining ends for a 26-21 victory.Barry Ledger's rink of Simon Ritter, Phil Crompton and Alan Crowter also dropped the first four ends while conceding only five shots.

They won the next two but a four for Bognor on the 10th end was a heavy blow. Fourteen shots in arrears with five to play, the Badgers' persistence was rewarded with the only six of the entire match on the final end, making the result 19-13 to Bognor.

Four days after that defeat, the Badgers were in action again, this time at Marine Gardens. Losses on two of the three rinks and by 59 shots to 47 on aggregate earned the visitors two points, which kept them in third position with two games remaining in their inaugural season.

Alan Cheeseman skipped the Badgers' successful rink of Alan Fryar, Phil Carter and Mike Spinks. They let slip an early lead before two consecutive threes put them a shot clear with eight ends to play. They took six of those to register a 19-14 win.

Barry Ledger's rink of Terry Edmondson, Alan Crowter and Bryan Bodicoat won nine of the 21 ends in their game but the concession of two fours in the first 11 proved costly in a 24-18 defeat.

David Berry's rink of Brian Jones, Dave Hilton and Bernie Homer trailed from start to finish. Unable to score more than two shots on any end, they lost 21-10.

A second successive 8-2 defeat in the Brodie Tray has jeopardised Pavilion's title challenge. The league leaders lost on three of the four rinks at home to Goring Manor on Saturday, August 10 and by 65 shots to 49 on aggregate. Pavilion now trail Shoreham by two points at the top of the table. Southwick have four matches in hand and are only eight points behind Pavilion.

Their only success against Goring was delivered by Barry Ledger's rink of Chris and Alan Cheeseman. They fell behind twice in the early stages before overpowering their opponents for a 21-8 victory.

Brian Jones and Derek Little were always struggling in their pairs match. Eleven shots down with five ends to play, they fought back gamely but still lost 16-12.

Bryan Bodicoat's rink of Sue Bryan, Peter Tomley and Phil Carter took an early lead before conceding seven ends in a row. Goring Manor kept their foot on the pedal and won 19-8.

Pat Edmonds, Jonathan Gauntlett and David Berry never recovered from losing the first six ends to trail by 13 shots. They gave themselves hope before losing the last six in a 22-8 defeat.

Russ Doherty has reached the final of the county unbadged singles championship after battling past six opponents, including fellow Pavilion bowler Tommy Walker.

Doherty looked to be on the way out when he trailed Alan White 18-9 in the semi-final, played in almost continuous rain at Burgess Hill on August 8. White, representing Popes Mead, needed three more shots for victory but scored only one as Doherty took five of the next six ends to win 21-19.

In the final, to be played at Eastbourne on August 24, he will face Ronny Rossberg, representing Wadhurst.