Pavilion Bulls whitewash Tarring Priory to close the gap on Bears

Two wins in three days for Worthing Pavilion Bulls have turned the battle for supremacy in the West Sussex Bowls League into a most civil war with their arch-rivals. The Bulls sit one point behind Worthing Pavilion Bears at the top of Division One as the summer season belatedly finds itself blessed by sunshine and firm greens.

An aggregate victory by 94 shots to 76 earned the Bulls six points from their home match against Chichester on Friday, June 14. Simon Warr's rink of Keith Lyons, Graham Morrey and Ken Chapman won 35-10 and Warwick Davis's rink of Tony Beale, Bill Muir and Richard Krupa won 21-10.

Derek Little's rink of Roger Dutton, Peter Woods and Keith Wadhams scored 10 shots on the final two ends but still lost 20-19. Alan Vidler's rink of Ralf Kuhr, Colin Johnson and Richard Calvert lost 26-19.

Less than 48 hours later, the Bulls beat Tarring Priory 99-56, destroying the visitors' unbeaten record and taking all 10 points. Top rink went to Roger Dutton, Barry Wood, Richard Williams and skip Derek Little, who won 26-7.

It's two wins in three days for Worthing Pavilion Bulls.

Keith Lyons, Ralf Kuhr, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr won 29-15. Tony Beale, Alan Fryar, Barry Ledger and Richard Krupa won 21-15. George Rhodes, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Alan Vidler won 23-19.

Pavilion Bears extended their run to six wins from six matches with a 10-0 whitewash of Southbourne, by 90 shots to 67. The Bears have a game in hand over their closest rivals and are in a strong position to defend the title they won last September.

Top rink went to Andy Peters, Alan Cheeseman, Arthur White and skip Simon Davey, who won 29-14. Bryan Bodicoat, Russ Doherty, Jeremy Simpson and Mark Strong won 18-14.

Nour Dissem, David Berry, Paul Ward and Mick Patching won 22-20. The clean sweep was completed by Kevin Yeo, Geoff Pratt, Francis Fahey and Richard Maton with a 21-19 win.

While the Bears and Bulls are on a roll in Division One, Worthing Pavilion Badgers are still searching for a first win from their inaugural season in Division Three.

After 17 of the 21 ends the Badgers were ahead on shots, with realistic chances of breaking their duck on a slow and unpredictable green.Those chances came and went, however, as quickly as the short sunny spells on a cool and overcast afternoon beside the seaside. An aggregate result of 60 shots to 49 and wins on two of the three rinks earned the hosts six points.

David Berry's rink of Terry Edmondson, Alan Fryar and Phil Crompton secured two for the Badgers. They looked well set for an emphatic and potentially pivotal victory when leading 17-3 after 10 ends and 21-7 after 13 but their opponents responded with great determination to make the final score 22-20.

Barry Ledger's rink of Simon Ritter, Alan Cheeseman and Bryan Bodicoat went two up on the first and led again by a single shot after eight ends. Bognor took seven of the next eight to go 16-8 up. The only five of the game briefly raised hopes of a Badgers comeback, which were dashed when they dropped three on the next end and eventually lost 21-16.

Geoff Pratt's rink of Richard Berrett, Alan Crowter and Phil Carter won only one of the first 11 ends, though by restricting Bognor to mainly singles were just 10 shots down. Two threes for the Badgers in six ends cut the deficit to two before a three for Bognor helped them stretch clear to a 19-11 win.

Pavilion remain top of the Brodie Tray league after a home victory against Lancing by 79 shots to 53 on Thursday, June 13. The eight points keep Pavilion one clear of Southwick, who have a game in hand.

Top rink went to Archie Davis, Andy Peters, Ralf Kuhr and skip Warwick Davis, who won 25-10. They lost three of the first four ends but then took seven of the next nine to move 11 shots clear. A rare seven on the 18th and final end boosted their total.Pavilion also took both triples. Ian Down, Alan Cheeseman and Bryan Bodicoat won 22-8, leading from start to finish. Five ends and 12 shots on the trot from the ninth gave them total control.

Chris Cheeseman, Phil Carter and David Berry went 12-0 up after six ends and were still nine clear after 12. They lost five of the last six ends but only to singles in a 21-16 victory.