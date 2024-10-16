Pavilion ladies fall at first hurdle in Yetton Trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion ladies were unable to make home advantage pay in their opening Yetton Trophy match against a strong Isle of Wight team on October 15, eventually losing on all four rinks by an aggregate of 100 shots to 61.

Esme Clough's four of Julie Woods, Sue Manning and Jacky Pearson came closest to registering a victory, even though they found themselves six down after three of the 21 ends.

The hosts fought back with skill and determination to level the match on the 11th end and led 18-10 with only three to play.

Their hopes were dashed when Isle of Wight scored consecutive fours after a single on the 19th end to earn a 19-18 win.June Lewis skipped Pat Edmonds, Lynn Down and Kathy Byrnes in a game that could have gone either way.

Pavilion took the lead three times in the first 11 ends and they were only two down with three to play. Isle of Wight scored a five on the next end to seize control and finally won 23-14.

Linda Farley's rink of Helen Beale, Mary Stemp and Sue Gubbins went three up on their opponents by scoring a five on the 10th end. The second half of the game was almost one-way traffic, however, with Pavilion managing only two singles while Isle of Wight racked up the shots, including a six on the 15th. They finished with a five in winning 31-13.

Gill Harrisson skipped Sue Pearson, Teresa McLaughlin and Ann Button to a flying start, taking the first two ends to go four up. That only served to galvanise the visitors, who won the next eight and led 18-4 after 10. Pavilion responded by taking five in a row but they couldn't repair the damage and eventually lost 27-16.

Having been eliminated from the Yetton Trophy, the ladies will now compete in the Yetton Plate, another national knockout championship also run by the English Indoor Bowling Association.