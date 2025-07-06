Pavlyuchenkova ends Kartal’s memorable Wimbledon run

Sonay Kartal made her debut walk on to Centre Court as thunder rumbled – but her Wimbledon hopes were soon gone in a flash.

But the Sussex star is rightly keen to accentuate the positives of a week to remember that saw her reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Her 7-6, 6-4 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will mainly be remembered for a high-profile failure of the new automatic line calling system but that should be a foot note to Kartal’s achievements of recent days.

Taking down seed Jelena Ostapenko, a first appearance on Centre Court, leaving the All England Club with a ranking inside the world’s top 50 and swelling her bank account by £240,000, it’s been an honest week’s work in SW19.

“I’ve proved to myself I can go deep into Slams and beat some of the best players on tour,” said Kartal, who took to the court with her knee heavily strapped but insisted it was no major issue.

“I’ll take a little rest for a week or two but this gives me a lot of motivation. It’s not easy coming out on Centre Court as a British player but I think I handled that well.

“I’m pretty devastated to not get the win. People were saying the draw had opened up but she played like a seed from the very first point. I made a few mistakes at not ideal times and that was the only difference.

“It’s my first fourth round of a Slam so I can be super proud about that when I take some time to reflect because I’m playing some of my best tennis.”

Wimbledon's decision to scrap the 147-year old tradition of line judges for Hawk-Eye technology has arched plenty of eyebrows, with British No.1s Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu both questioning its reliability.

Pavlyuchenkova was 4-4 and serving at advantage when a Kartal shot landed well beyond the baseline. However, umpire Nico Helwerth refused to overrule the clearly bad call, insisting instead the point was replayed as the technology had failed, with Kartal going on to break her opponent’s serve.

"You took the game away from me," fumed the former French Open finalist at the changeover. “You’ve stolen it.”

To her credit, Pavlyuchenkova showed remarkable restraint, ultimately winning the set that was rightly hers on a tie-break, her British rival paying the price for only converting three of her 10 break point opportunities.

There are certainly questions to answer about how Hawk-Eye is being implemented but if an umpire can't overrule a clearly bad call, they might as well replace the umpires too.

“I just thought also chair umpire could take initiative,” said Pavlyuchenkova. “That's why he’s sitting on the chair. He also saw it out, he told me after the match.

“They said the system was down, it was a human error and I understand that. It's such a big match, big event. I think since we have already automatic line calling and so much invested into this, we should probably look into having something better.”

In the end, it was all immaterial, Pavlyuchenkova, a one-time world no.11 who has fallen outside the top 50, making good on her decade plus experience on Kartal to end the home women’s singles challenge for another year. For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.