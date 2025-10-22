Peacehaven vet sets ultra-running world record

An East Sussex vet is celebrating setting a new ultra-running world record after clocking up 278KM (173 miles) in 24 hours.

Sarah Webster, who is a member of the team at Meridian Vets in Peacehaven, which is part of the VetPartners family of practices, broke the women’s world record at the International Association of Ultra Runners 24-hour World Championship last weekend. x8g3qyt

The championship saw runners from all over the world aiming to complete as many laps of a 1,500m track in Albi, France, as possible within 24 hours. As well as winning individual gold, Sarah’s incredible performance also helped Great Britain’s women’s team secure a gold medal.

Sarah, from Rottingdean, has built up a successful running career over the past 11 years and already holds the British 24-hour track record, which stands at 243.2K (151 miles). She is also the British 100K and 100-mile record holder and won bronze medals in 50K and 100K world championship events held in India earlier this year.

She trains for ultra-running competitions alongside her role caring for pets at Meridian Vets in Edith Avenue, Peacehaven, and overcame a shoulder injury to compete in the championships.

Sarah said: “The race went well and I’m absolutely delighted with the result – achieving the world record is one of the highlights of my running career.

“The first four hours felt very long but after that I got into a rhythm and made my way steadily through the field. At the 17-hour mark, I took the lead and that helped a lot because in my last 24-hour race I picked up an injury around that time and had to complete the distance in walk.

“I did find it tough in the last four hours of the race as my quads were very sore but I could tell that I had a chance to break the record and this gave me the motivation to keep moving. Team GB also had lots of support on the course and we were cheered on all the way, which also helped.

Sarah is a vet at Meridian Vets in Peacehaven.

“My team-mates were also amazing, and it was incredible to also break a team world record as well as bringing home the team gold medal.”

