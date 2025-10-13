Pearce sails old boat to victory at Hastings & St Leonards

Seventeen boats launched into force three to four north-easterly winds to compete in Autumn Series racing at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large two lap course was set, that sent boats eastward towards the pier before running back downwind, then out to sea and back again towards the shore on a tight reach.

Seventeen boats launched into force three to four north easterly winds to compete in Autumn Series racing at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club. A large two lap course was set that sent boats eastward towards the pier before running back downwind, then out to sea and back again towards the shore on a tight reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Laser Handicap Fleet, sailors opting for the bigger full Laser rigs made the best of the first race; Hugh Ashford was first and Chris Bennett second. The wind came up a notch in the second race and sailors with smaller Laser Radial rigs now looked more comfortable in the conditions.

Boats racing downwind in the Autumn Series

New club member, Andrew Pearce, demonstrated that it is as much about a sailor’s skill as their boat when it comes to winning races. Pearce, racing for the first time at the club, sailed one of the club’s old Laser Radials that is more often used for training and novice hires. Pearce put the old boat through its paces to take first place ahead of the club’s Commodore, Matthew Wiseman (Laser), who had to settle for second. Ashford leads the series overall with two more races to sail. Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) in the General Handicap Fleet won both races ahead of a lone Topper (Kit Mackinnon-Pearce).

Despite little pressure from competition, the gusty northeasterly winds twice caught the Blurtons unawares, leading to capsizes.

Other sailors also found the conditions unpredictable; the power boat in support was kept busy checking on sailors whose boats had gone over. In the Catamaran Handicap Fleet, the points went to Simon & Lucas Terry (Dart 16) who lead the Series in their fleet.