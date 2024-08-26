Penultimate league game for Lancing bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancing v Southwick, the penultimate game of the Adur League was played on August 16.

Lancing won two triples each. Alan Bailey, Colin Burton, and Sandra Dunnion took their game to win 18-12 and Dave Cornwell with Dave Miller and Richard Bryan won a close game 15-11. Both Southwick’s triples won with higher scores taking the overall score 67-54, 8-4 league points, to Southwick.

Another Brodie Tray against Maltravers Bowling Club took place on August 21 with Chris Byrnes, Captain of the Day. In the Pairs Alan Bailey and Dave Cornwell trailing on the sixteenth end 9-14. The next end they scored 5 shots and last end 2 shots winning the game 16-14.

One of the Triples skipped by Colin Burton playing with two new inexperience players, Ken & Jan Hawkins won well 16-9. Unfortunately, the Rink and other Triple lost making the overall a close score 66-60, 8-4 League Points to Maltravers

Denis Miles Southwick Park Captain of Their Adur League. With Colin Burton presenting the Shield.

Lancing playing Southwick again on Tuesday 20th this time in a Brodie Tray competition at home, Phil Hillsden taking on the Captain of the Day role. Not a good day for Lancing. All disciplines lost. One of those days, Lancing just could not get going.

Pairs was played with a newish member Chris Stevens with Alan Bailey and although playing well, lost 20-27. The Rink was the closest on Phils Rink. On the thirteenth end score was 13-13 and although fighting well lost by 2 shots. Paul Burnet and John English skipping for Southwick on each of the Triples won well. Overall score 95-56 and 10-0 League points to Southwick.

Adur League’s final evening taking place at Southwick using both greens on Friday, August 23. Well done to Colin Burton taking over from Vic Parsons this season, doing an excellent job, and it is good to see he will be continuing in 2025.

Congratulations to Southwick Park who have held top position since game two this season, with Southwick constantly chasing over the remaining four nights.

Lancing and Shoreham were vying for third place and could have gone either way this evening. Lancing was successful scoring 27 against Shoreham 26 points. Colin presented the winning Shield to Denis Miles representing Southwick Park.

Many thanks for Lynn Mardell, for arranging the delicious buffet to finish off the Adur League season.