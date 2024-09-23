Penultimate week for Marine Gardens season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Period ended September 22.

In this penultimate week of Marine Gardens season the winning margin on any of the four matches played never exceeded six shots.

Marine Gardens had to dig in to earn their 65-59 victory against Goring Manor winning on 2 rinks to 1 with 1 halved. Anne Knight, Perry Cairns and Ken Leadbetter anchored this victory with a fine 21-16 win.

The following day at Arundel the home team ran out 3-1 winners with a total score of 64-58. The margin was narrowed thanks to an excellent performance from Clive Wootton, Tilly Hennings, Angela Neale and Tim Baldwin who won by 29-11.

Another close encounter took place at Storrington where the hosts won 2 games to 1 but thanks to a Top Rink performance (20-12) from Les Gitton, Perry Cairns and James Albon Marine Gardens recorded the winning overall shot score 52-49.

In the last of Marine Gardens Stracey Shield matches played at home against Maltravers the visitors came from behind to win narrowly on 3 rinks but suffered a decisive loss in the final game (29-13) at the hands of Terry Ashley, Eric Hayward, John Nettleingham and Bob Cole.

This was enough to give the overall shot victory to Marine Gardens (79-76). Maltravers collected 6 of the 10 available points.