People’s Weekend at Eastbourne tennis: Sun arrives right on cue for Devonshire Park’s colourful opening

Not quite from darkness into light, but Eastbourne’s lovely Devonshire Park emerged from a mizzly-drizzly Saturday morning into the glorious sunshine of midday on Sunday, as the Rothesay International tournament moved into gear.

On the traditional People’s Weekend, just under 2,000 paying spectators on each day filled the tournament grounds, with up to five matches in progress simultaneously – and also great interest around the practice courts, where seeded players were arriving, shaking off a journey that may have been from Germany, Italy or even the USA, and acclimatizing to the sea air of Sussex.

We caught up with Brit favourite – and genuine nice guy – Liam Broady. He’s working back from a couple of maddening injuries, sporting and otherwise! “I’ve had almost four months out! A stress fracture of my ankle, which evidently was horizontal and not the more usual vertical stress fracture – intriguing for my medics but maddening for me!

Leylah Fernandez of Canada signs fans autographs after a practice session on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

“And then, a freak accident that left me with concussion! I’d watched my girlfriend Eden (Silva) playing at Surbiton, dropped her at the hotel and parked in a multi-storey, in one of those tight spaces with a low concrete girder.” Readers, you know what’s coming – Broady is long-limbed and six foot two… “So I pinged the boot open, stood upright and bang – I’d cracked my head on the girder!

“I now have the all-clear, and thankfully I have entry straight into the main draw here at Eastbourne, so that gives me an extra couple of days to get back in shape.” And readers, you thought a tennis player’s life was all glamour…

The two days of qualifying action brought only limited success for the large contingent of British players. Once the Saturday early drizzle had cleared, play began at midday, but the stiff south-westerly breeze made for less than perfect conditions at first.

By the end of the afternoon the wind had faded, but so had a number of British hopes. Notable among the successes, Henry Searle showed spirit and stamina, to come back from a set down to overcome powerful American Alex Kovacevic in three sets. And Searle’s compatriot Giles Hussey squeezed through a tight contest against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.

Probably Saturday’s finest, and certainly keenest, contest was played out in the quite magical setting of Court Twelve. Rather like Platform 9-and-three-quarters, it’s unknown to casual visitors but loved by the insiders. Court Twelve is at the very far eastern end of the Devvy Park, beyond the practice courts and beneath the stately towers of the Devonshire Park Theatre. A semi-circle of trees and mellow stone, nicely protected from those breezes off the Channel, it might just make a fitting arena for an EODS open-air Shakespeare.

But this piece of tennis drama was live and unscripted: Polish player Magdalena Frech against Colombian Camila Osorio. Frech, all elegance and finesse. Osorio, all fire and combat. The Polish lady has fine pedigree – this reporter watched her take a set off Ons Jabeur at last year’s Wimbledon – and she took the first set by an impressive 6-2.

Camila, small of stature but never short of fire, battled back – with her coach, who might just have been her Dad, rising in triumph to applaud every winning point. After a break of serve at either end, and a longish injury break for Osorio to have her thigh strapped, the Colombian levelled the match.

And an equally dramatic third set was finally decided in Osorio’s favour, on a tie-break, and only after Magdalena had passed up a match point. Whether it’s the Final or the first round of qualifying, tennis has an almost unique capacity to coax, and then to intrigue, and finally to trap even the casual spectator so tightly that you just have to watch it to the end. Welcome to the Rothesay International…

Unlike mizzly Saturday, Sunday had dawned bright and sparkling – and before even a tennis ball had been struck in anger, the town’s seafront had brimmed and bustled with 500 runners in the annual Eastbourne 10K. Organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber have tirelessly turned this event into a joyous contest of eager participants. The field was led by some seasoned and very serious athletes – and followed by runners of varying ability but one purpose, to do their very best and in almost all cases to raise funds for good causes.

By 8.30am they were off, and by 10am or so, our sporting attention had turned again to the Devonshire Park. Much better weather this time, and for the second day the crowds were eagerly and cheerfully lapping up the action.

Brit-watchers, however, were largely unrewarded, with not one British competitor winning through on court – although some did find themselves reaching the main draw on wild cards. Pick of the action was played out on Court Five, where a titanic contest unfolded between Britain’s Charles Broom and Australian James McCabe.

Both men powerful of physique but surprisingly quick, both men preferring to belt from the baseline rather than mix it at the net. Charles in proper Wimbledon white, James in lime-green shorts and a sleeveless top: SW19 plays Bondi Beach…

But plenty of skill, too, and dashes of finesse from the big guys . Tight line-calls and some controlled anger. Prowling tigers – and a captivated audience of spectators squeezed into the narrow alleys between the courts. What was that line of Shakespeare’s, from the Scottish Play? “Doubtful it stood, as two spent swimmers that do cling together, and choke their art…” Certainly it was always high-paced, often high-risk – and it swayed to and fro until Aussie James just claimed the victory over Brit Charles.