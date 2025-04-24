Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Padel aces Lisa Phillips and Abigail Tordoff have claimed their first-ever pro title in Kuala Lumpur.

Phillips, who hails from Chichester, joined forces with Tordoff to deliver a stellar performance throughout the tournament. Their journey to the title was impressive, with the pair defeating some of the toughest competition on the circuit.

Phillips coaches and trains regularly in Brighton, staying deeply involved in the padel community. Training in Brighton gives Phillips access to top facilities, while coaching provides the flexibility she needs to balance her professional commitments and manage the costs of competing on the international stage.

In the final, Phillips and Tordoff faced a formidable team consisting of a Russian and a top-100 ranked Spaniard. The duo powered through the match with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory, showcasing their exceptional skills, teamwork and mental toughness to claim their first FIP title.

Lisa Phillips in action during the FIP final

Earlier in the tournament, the British pair had made an impact by defeating two national Japanese players in the quarter-finals, with a 6-2 6-4 win.

In the semi-finals, they faced the No.1 ranked player from the Philippines and her Belgian partner, securing a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory to reach the final.

Bringing home a winner’s cheque of just €350 (one-third of the price of her flight) might appear something of an anti-climax, but the victory has proved to be far more valuable in the long run. Phillips’ world ranking has soared to an all-time high of 126, an achievement that provides a significant boost to her career.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and winning our first FIP title together feels incredible,” said Phillips.

Lisa Phillips and Abigail Tordoff collecting their trophies in Kuala Lumpur

“The added bonus of climbing to my highest world ranking is an amazing feeling, and it makes all the effort we’ve put in even more rewarding."

Despite the low financial rewards of many international tournaments, Phillips remains committed to competing at the highest level. She is currently seeking sponsors to help fund her travel, training, and continued development as she pushes towards her goal of breaking into the world’s top 100.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the amazing people and brands who support me, especially Horsham Coffee, whose backing has made a real difference,” she added. “With the right support, I know I can keep pushing forward and competing at the highest level around the world."