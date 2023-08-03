Picture special: 34 stunning photos of Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood 2023

This is a day when the fashion is as Glorious as the racing – when racegoers get dressed up in all their finery to enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of watching sport and catching up with friends while enjoying all the food, drink and entertainment Goodwood Racecourse has to offer. And there was a winner for The King when Desert Hero won the Gordon Stakes.

On this page and the ones linked we will bring you the best pictures of the day and the fashion on show – the images are by Getty’s Alan Crohurst and by Clive Bennett. We’ll add to the gallery during the day so e sure to keep checking back to see more – you may even spot yourself if you are / have been at the event.