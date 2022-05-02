Picture special as flat racing returns to Goodwood

The weather gods were kind and two absorbing fixtures were enjoyed by many.

Highlights on Friday included 4/1 chance Bartzella winning the listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes under Tom Marquand for William Haggas and a double for trainer Charlie Hills, who saw Shobiz (9/2) and Saratoga Gold (13/2) both pass the post first.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's feature race, the listed William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes, went to Mrs Fitzherbert, a 12/1 winner for George Rooke and Hughie Morrison.

Action from Saturday's racing at Goodwood / Picture: Malcolm Wells