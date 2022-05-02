Picture special as flat racing returns to Goodwood

The weather gods were kind and two absorbing fixtures were enjoyed by many.
Highlights on Friday included 4/1 chance Bartzella winning the listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes under Tom Marquand for William Haggas and a double for trainer Charlie Hills, who saw Shobiz (9/2) and Saratoga Gold (13/2) both pass the post first.
Saturday's feature race, the listed William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes, went to Mrs Fitzherbert, a 12/1 winner for George Rooke and Hughie Morrison.
It was a fantastic start to a Goodwood season that will contain 19 fixtures - the next of which come on May 20 and 21. See a slideshow of pictures by Malcolm Wells from the opening two fixtures in the video player above.