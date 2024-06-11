Images from the 2024 Eastbourne RegattaImages from the 2024 Eastbourne Regatta
Images from the 2024 Eastbourne Regatta

Picture special from a successful 2024 Eastbourne Regatta

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:16 BST
Eastbourne Rowing Club’s annual regatta was a hit – and here are the photos to prove it.

The event which is a favourite of both competitors and spectators saw more than 200 rowers compete in 27 races during an exceptional day, racing a 2km course between Fisherman's Green and Eastbourne pier.

Here is a full report on the day’s racing.

Pictures on this page and the ones linked are courtesy of Eastbourne Rowing Club. See more coverage in the Eastbourne Herald – out on Friday.

