Picture special from a successful 2024 Eastbourne Regatta

The event which is a favourite of both competitors and spectators saw more than 200 rowers compete in 27 races during an exceptional day, racing a 2km course between Fisherman's Green and Eastbourne pier.
Pictures on this page and the ones linked are courtesy of Eastbourne Rowing Club. See more coverage in the Eastbourne Herald – out on Friday.
