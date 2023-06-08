Picture special – Horsham and Billingshurst bar billiards trophies claimed
Roffey Y’s Jim Greensted dominated the Horsham event, beating Paul Jobbins in both the senior singles and main singles finals.
If one night belonged to Jim, the next most certainly did to Ricky Dewdney of Cricketers (Wisborough Green).
He won two legs in the team plate final – his team being a player short – landed the Billingshurst Pairs with his dad Dick, and then took the blue riband event, the singles, against Roffey Club's John Slee with massive scores in both frames.
A bit of a story surrounds Crawley’s Windmill team – it was another successful season in which they were runners-up in both the Horsham League and the team cup, and retained the Billingshurst Championship Shield.
Clive and Margo Thompson won the mixed doubles, in doing so laying to rest a ghost of 25 years ago when a Black Peg had put paid to their hopes while coasting to victory.
Sadly, Windmill’s Tuesday night captain Steve King died suddenly a few weeks ago, having completed what was probably his best ever season, in which he had won the Best Performance Cup in both leagues.
His youngest daughter Danielle attended both evenings and picked up his awards on his behalf.