The Horsham Bar Billiards League and the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League held their Finals Nights.

Roffey Y’s Jim Greensted dominated the Horsham event, beating Paul Jobbins in both the senior singles and main singles finals.

If one night belonged to Jim, the next most certainly did to Ricky Dewdney of Cricketers (Wisborough Green).

He won two legs in the team plate final – his team being a player short – landed the Billingshurst Pairs with his dad Dick, and then took the blue riband event, the singles, against Roffey Club's John Slee with massive scores in both frames.

A bit of a story surrounds Crawley’s Windmill team – it was another successful season in which they were runners-up in both the Horsham League and the team cup, and retained the Billingshurst Championship Shield.

Clive and Margo Thompson won the mixed doubles, in doing so laying to rest a ghost of 25 years ago when a Black Peg had put paid to their hopes while coasting to victory.

Sadly, Windmill’s Tuesday night captain Steve King died suddenly a few weeks ago, having completed what was probably his best ever season, in which he had won the Best Performance Cup in both leagues.

His youngest daughter Danielle attended both evenings and picked up his awards on his behalf.

1 . Horsham billiards - Jim Greensted and Paul Jobbins Horsham billiards - the Champion and runner-up in both the Men's Singles and the Senior Singles. On the left, Jim Greensted and on the right Paul Jobbins. Photo: Contributed

2 . Horsham billiards - The Windmill (Crawley). the late Steve King's daughter Danielle accepted the awards on his behalf The Windmill (Crawley). Captain and Best Performance winner was the late Steve King, and his daughter Danielle accepted the awards on his behalf Photo: Contributed

3 . The Plough (Lower Beeding) who won the League Championship and Team Cup Horsham billiards - The Plough (Lower Beeding) who won the League Championship and Team Cup Photo: Contributed

4 . Billingshurst billiards - Team Cup Winners Roffey Cricket Club Billingshurst billiards - Team Cup Winners Roffey Cricket Club Photo: Contributed

Next Page Page 1 of 3