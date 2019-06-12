Picture special - Sussex take on Gloucestershire on annual Arundel visit

It's one of the highlights of the season for Sussex and their fans - their annual visit to the beautiful surroundings of the Arundel Castle ground.

They are taking on Gloucestershire in division two of the county championship in a match due to last until Friday. Day one - Tuesday - brought a chance for Sussex to bat first and build a decent total. They finished the day on 257-5 with Will Beer, normally something like No9 in the order, making the most of an unexpected chance to open and accruing a career best 76 not out. Photographer Kate Shemilt was there to capture the action plus one or two shots of the crowd. See her pictures over these pages - and if you can, get along and watch the action yourself!

1. Sussex CCC at Arundel Castle The opening day of Sussex v Gloucestershire at Arundel Castle / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The opening day of Sussex v Gloucestershire at Arundel Castle / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The opening day of Sussex v Gloucestershire at Arundel Castle / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The opening day of Sussex v Gloucestershire at Arundel Castle / Picture by Kate Shemilt

