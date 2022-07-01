Picture special - Young Eastbourne athletes shine at Brighton track meeting

Pictures from Eastbourne Rovers' juniors visit to the Withdean for a Sussex U13 League meeting

While the seniors – both those from the town and farther afield – were getting stuck into the sun-blessed Eastbourne 10k juniors from the Eastbourne Rovers club were reflecting on some fine performances at a Sussex Under-13 track and field league meeting at Withdean, Brighton, the Friday before last.

Although the Rovers squad was considerably smaller than those of the other clubs participating, their versatility and ability shone through as they positioned a credible second behind Brighton & Hove AC. Eastbourne Rovers gained a considerable points margin ahead of HY Runners, Lewes AC and Phoenix AC. Under-11s were also able to compete in ‘guest’ events which is great practice for when they reach the under-13 age category and are able to compete in these meetings competitively.

The Rovers youngsters are now training towards the next under-13 track meeting – which takes place at Lewes on Friday, July 15. As the squad is growing, if any athletics coaches would like to join the Eastbourne Rovers development squad for under-13s and unfder-11s, please contact the club via the website – see https://www.eastbourneroversac.co.uk/ for details.

Fin Lumber-Fry, 2nd in the Under-13 boys 600m, 1min 39secs

Results – Under-13: Fin Lumber-Fry 2nd 600m (A) 1min 39, Jonah Messer 600m (B) 1st 1min 46secs, Ben Wright 1000m (A) 2nd 3mins 18secs, Joshua Webster 1000m (B) 2nd min 21secs, Jonah Messer – 2nd 75m Hurdles (A) 15.6secs, Joshua Webster 1st 75m Hurdles (B) 15.8secs, Jack Shires High Jump (A) 2nd 1m10cm & 3rd javelin (A) 18m82cms, Fletcher Howcroft High Jump (B) 2nd 1m 5cm, George Armstrong – Smith 75m (A) 4th 11.6secs & 150m (A) 4th 22.4secs, Byron Roberts 150m (B) 2nd 24.4secs, Fin Lumber-Fry Shot Putt (A) 2nd 5m 80cm, Fletcher Howcroft (B) Shot Putt 1st 5m 72cm, 4 x 100m boys & girls relay teams 2nd, Kristi Prifiti 75m (A) 3rd 10.9secs & B Ayanna Reid (B) 3rd 11.4secs, Kristi Prifiti 150m (A) 2nd 21.7secs, Annabelle Taylor 150m (B) 3rd 23.7secs, Ayanna Reid 600m (A) 4th 2mins 3secs & Sophie Cann (B) 4th 2mins 17secs, Lexie Mclean 1000m (A) 2nd 3mins 18 secs & Evie Lennard (B) 1st 3 mins 18 secs, Evie Lennard 70m hurdles (A) 2nd 16.4secs, Chyna Wai Long jump (A) 4th 3m 18secs, Lexie Mclean Javelin (A) 12m 93cms & Annabelle Taylor (B) 2nd 10m 42cms. Additional results (non-scoring) – Chyna Wai 600m 2mins 10 secs, Carlie Davey 75m 11.7 secs & 600m 1min 56 secs, Sophie Cann 75m 12.1secs, Asia Praski 75m 12.6secs.

Kristi Prifiti, 2nd girl, U13 150m

Evie Lennard & Lexie Mclean, 1st positions in the A&B U13 1000m race, 3mins 18secs

Jonah Messer, 2nd U13 boy, 75m hurdles, 15.6 secs