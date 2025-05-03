Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The action returned to the turf as Goodwood Racecourse staged its first two fixtures out of 19 planned in the 2025 season – but there was something to see up above too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Friday’s and Saturday’s racing, a Spitfire performed a flypast to mark next week’s 80th anniverasary of VE Day.

The poignant moment was well received by those present and proved a fitting opening to both days of action on thr track, which threw up some fantastic contests in beautiful early-summer conditions that all concerned will hope to be the norm for Goodwood’s fixtures through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See pictures from the opening day – by Malcolm Wells – in the slideshow in the video player above

Each day had one listed contest. Friday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes gave John and Thady Gosden an early-season success on the Downs as their 7/1 chance Shaha won under Kieran Shoemark, beating the 3/1 favourite Scenic by a length and a quarter.

Saturday’s feature went to the Gosdens, too – the racingclub.com Conqueror Fillies' Stakes was taken by their 3/1 favourite Crimson Advocate, ridden by Rab Havlin.

Other trainers beware – the Gosden camp are clearly aiming for a big summer of success at Goodwood, a track where they have enjoyed many big wins over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was much more to Goodwood’s well-attended two opening days than those listed contests.

A Spitfire flies over Goodwood Racecourse before racing begins on Friday | Malcolm Wells

Another of Friday’s highlights was the British Stallion Studs John Dunlop EBF Conditions Stakes – named in honour of the legendary West Sussex trainer – which went to Amiloc (6/1) for Hector Crouch and Ralph Beckett.

Other winners on Friday were Havana Hurricane, Rosario, Chairmanoftheboard, Grecian Legacy – ridden by local favourite Jim Crowley – and Diamond Bay.

On Saturday, other winners were Pop Dancer, Mr Hampstead, Tsuki, Sir Lowry’s Pass – a second winner of the day for Havlin – Cavalo Nero and Consolidation. Those results also included a double for jockey Rossa Ryan.

Next up at Goodwood is the May festival, with back-to-back fixtures on Friday, May 23, and Saturday 24.