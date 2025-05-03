PICTURES and report: Spitfire and stars of turf take centre stage at Goodwood
Before Friday’s and Saturday’s racing, a Spitfire performed a flypast to mark next week’s 80th anniverasary of VE Day.
The poignant moment was well received by those present and proved a fitting opening to both days of action on thr track, which threw up some fantastic contests in beautiful early-summer conditions that all concerned will hope to be the norm for Goodwood’s fixtures through the season.
Each day had one listed contest. Friday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes gave John and Thady Gosden an early-season success on the Downs as their 7/1 chance Shaha won under Kieran Shoemark, beating the 3/1 favourite Scenic by a length and a quarter.
Saturday’s feature went to the Gosdens, too – the racingclub.com Conqueror Fillies' Stakes was taken by their 3/1 favourite Crimson Advocate, ridden by Rab Havlin.
Other trainers beware – the Gosden camp are clearly aiming for a big summer of success at Goodwood, a track where they have enjoyed many big wins over the years.
But there was much more to Goodwood’s well-attended two opening days than those listed contests.
Another of Friday’s highlights was the British Stallion Studs John Dunlop EBF Conditions Stakes – named in honour of the legendary West Sussex trainer – which went to Amiloc (6/1) for Hector Crouch and Ralph Beckett.
Other winners on Friday were Havana Hurricane, Rosario, Chairmanoftheboard, Grecian Legacy – ridden by local favourite Jim Crowley – and Diamond Bay.
On Saturday, other winners were Pop Dancer, Mr Hampstead, Tsuki, Sir Lowry’s Pass – a second winner of the day for Havlin – Cavalo Nero and Consolidation. Those results also included a double for jockey Rossa Ryan.
Next up at Goodwood is the May festival, with back-to-back fixtures on Friday, May 23, and Saturday 24.
