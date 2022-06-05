Platinum Jubilee regatta at Itchenor Sailing Club - in 14 pictures

There was plenty of red, white and blue on displays as sailors at Itchenor Sailing Club held their own platinum regatta. It made for some spectacular sights on a beautiful day - as you can see from Chris Hatton's pictures, on this page and the ones linked.
1.
The Platinum Regatta at Itchenor Sailing Club / Pictures: Chris Hatton
