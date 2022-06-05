The Platinum Regatta at Itchenor Sailing Club / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Platinum Jubilee regatta at Itchenor Sailing Club - in 14 pictures

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee has seen celebrations take place across the land - and at sea.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 11:23 am

There was plenty of red, white and blue on displays as sailors at Itchenor Sailing Club held their own platinum regatta. It made for some spectacular sights on a beautiful day - as you can see from Chris Hatton's pictures, on this page and the ones linked.

